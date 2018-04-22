Bringing Emergency Maps to State of the Map Milan

Happy to get word that my lightning talk was accepted for OpenStreet Map’s State of the Map in Milan, Italy. From one seismically-challenged territory to another, I’ll be bringing

Emergency Maps, a side project that grew out of the local neighborhood emergency response team (yep, the acronym is NERT.) One of the cool things about this free training from the San Francisco Fire Department is that you start to see the city differently – suddenly the soft-story buildings, cisterns and chemical hazard signs pop out. In your 72-hour NERT go bag, you’re also advised to have a map, so I got the idea for an offline map that includes some of these emergency/disaster specific features that will be available offline using OSM.

There’ll be more updates on it on the website (disastermaps.org– and a mailing list you can sign up for to get involved.

Hopefully, folks at SOTM will be more receptive than my Italian relatives who seem to think that disaster prep somehow brings bad luck? Or nod politely conceding that it’s a good idea, for maybe later-never. And it’s always nice to return to Italy.

A presto, Milano!