How to use mobile app Go Map!! to edit OpenStreetMap

The short video above shows how to edit in two scenarios – adding information to an entry and adding a point-of-interest. The text below is a mashup of my experience using it and the app’s help section.

Activate location services on your device. The first time you open the app, it asks to use your device’s GPS to determine your location. Hit “OK” to zoom to your position and download satellite and OpenStreetMap (OSM) data. You’ll need a free OSM account to edit the map, register online or from inside Go Map!! in “Settings”.

If you’re in a densely mapped area it can take a few moments to download; in a sparsely mapped area you’ll need to zoom out to see details. To pan around your immediate surroundings, pinch to zoom in or out and drag to move. Go Map!! automatically downloads additional data as needed as you scroll around your location.

Feature overview

Settings. Two key things are here: the OSM login/signup and the “Prepare for Offline” option, to download Bing and/or Mapnik tiles for offline use. You can also scroll around an area you plan to visit: the Bing, Mapnik and OpenStreetMap data is cached and will be available even without connectivity. Once you’re back to civilization, upload as usual.

Display. Choose your map – Editor for the OSM layer or Editor with Aerial (more detail but also more noise – see below.)

How to create, modify and tag a point-of-interest

To create a new POI, tap the “+” button. A pin drops to indicate the position of your new node. If it’s not exactly where you wanted it, drag it (using the title bar) to the correct location, then hit Tags to add information.

Tags describe objects in the OpenStreetMap database, indicating that a location contains, for example, a business plus information such as its name, hours, website, etc. Tags are standardized in OSM, so make sure to get them right.

To add or modify information on a POI that’s already in the map, click the “Tags” button. Then click the “Common Tags” button, which offers a list and a search function. If you’re adding bunch of the same POIs, you can copy Tags or use the Customize Presets function at the bottom of the Common Tags page.

If you don’t add any tags, your new node will be discarded. If you drop a pin by accident, tap elsewhere to make it disappear. See more on fixing mistakes in the Troubleshooting section.